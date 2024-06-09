One Person Hurt In 4-Vehicle Crash In Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle crash in Waite Park on Saturday Night. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 9:30 p.m. a Chevy Silverado driven by 20-year-old Martin Talley of Clarissa and a Honda Ridgeline driven by 26-year-old Bjorn Anderson of Woodbury were going north on Highway 15.

At the same time, a Chevy Sonic driven by 22-year-old Jaymie Bzdok of Rice was going east on 3rd Street and a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 28-year-old Diaz Mejias of Waite Park was going west on 3rd Street and turning onto south Highway 15.

Get our free mobile app

Bzdok and Mejias crashed in the intersection, and then Bzdok crashed into Talley and Anderson's vehicles. Bzdok was hurt in the crash but did not go to the hospital, and no one else was injured in the crash.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Waite Park Opens The Ledge Amphitheater

St. Cloud's Iconic Victorian Home Hits the Market