Two Milaca Business Owners Charged for Tax Crimes

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Two Sherburne County business owners have been charged with tax evasion.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Sherburne County Attorney's Office has charged Robert Spring and Heather Spring of Milaca with three felony counts each of failing to file income tax returns.

Robert is facing three additional felony counts of failing to pay sales and use tax, while Heather is facing four felony counts of failing to pay sales and use tax. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

Court records show Robert Spring and Heather Spring own two separate businesses that they operate out of the same location in Princeton. According to the documents, the Springs did not pay sales tax for their businesses several times between May 2019 and August 2022.

Records show they also did not file individual income tax returns for 2019, 2020, or 2021. According to court documents, the Department of Revenue sent each of them more than 100 letters, notifying them of their missing tax returns and requesting payment of the outstanding sales tax.

Court records show Robert's unpaid sales tax still owed totals more than $109,000.

