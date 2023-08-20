Todd County Man Killed, Four People Hurt in Crash on Highway 10

CLEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- One person was killed and four more were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County early Saturday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highway 10 near 97th Street Southeast in Clear Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Cobalt was going west on Highway 10 when it was rear-ended by an Infinity Q50 that was going west on Highway 10 at a high rate of speed.

Authorities say the Infinity pushed the Cobalt into the ditch and caused it to roll multiple times. The Infinity left the highway a short distance later and crashed into a tree line.

A passenger in the Cobalt, 34-year-old Jordan Kramer of Clarissa, died in the crash. Authorities say he was not wearing his seatbelt.

A second passenger in the Cobalt, 38-year-old Candice Pooler of Clarissa, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was also without a seatbelt.

The driver of the Cobalt, 34-year-old Lindsey Soiseth of Lake Lillian, as well as the driver and passenger in the Infinity, 23-year-old Hunter Buckentine of Clear Lake and 21-year-old Trenton Michels of Becker, all sustained non-life-threatening injuries but did not go to the hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation. Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

