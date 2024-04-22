Elk River Woman Hurt in Monday Afternoon Crash

Jesse Grabow - Minnesota State Patrol

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- An Elk River woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Proctor Avenue and Highway 10 in Elk River. Authorities responded to the scene just after 1:30 p.m. and found two vehicles had collided.

Troopers say both vehicles were heading south on Proctor Avenue and entering westbound Highway 10 when they collided.

One of the drivers, 43-year-old Mercy Borh suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to Mercy Hospital for treatment. The other driver, 18-year-old Madalyn Berns of Elk River, was not hurt.

 

