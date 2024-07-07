One Person Hurt In T-Bone Crash Near Becker

BECKER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt Saturday night in a crash near Becker. The State Patrol says at about 9:00 p.m. a pickup towing a trailer with a 4-wheeler on it driven by 41-year-old Matthew Rohlik of Renville was going west 97th Street.

Meanwhile, another pickup pulling a boat trailer driven by 43-year-old Bradley Roepke of Mayer was going south on Highway 25. The two pickups crashed in the intersection with one truck rolling and landing on its roof in the ditch.

Rohlik was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Roepke and a passenger in his truck, 38-year-old Ashley Roepke were not hurt in the crash.

