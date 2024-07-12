A Pedestrian Has Died After Being Hit By An SUV In Blaine
ANOKA COUNTY (WJON News) -- One person has died in a single-car crash in Blaine Thursday night.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 6:30 p.m. an SUV driven by 31-year-old Patrick Carpenter of Blaine was going south on Highway 47 and entering the intersection at 85th Avenue on a green light.
A pedestrian, 47-year-old Lavonne Piipke of Blaine tried to cross the road and was hit by Carpenter's SUV. Piipke was pronounced dead at the scene, and Carpenter was not hurt in the crash.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Holiday Spirits Not Dampened By Early Start To Fireworks [PHOTOS]
- Games By James Hopes New Space Helps Build Community Environment
- Rock the Park Wraps Up Granite City Days [PHOTOS]
- Classic Toy Collection Part Of Historic Little Falls Homes
- Hundreds Pack Streets for Granite City Days Parade [PHOTOS]
- Two Area Bands Set To Embark On International Good Will Trip
Come Visit Pierz, Minnesota With Us in Pictures
History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year
The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.
LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota
Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration.
Gallery Credit: Stacker