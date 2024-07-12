A Pedestrian Has Died After Being Hit By An SUV In Blaine

ANOKA COUNTY (WJON News) -- One person has died in a single-car crash in Blaine Thursday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 6:30 p.m. an SUV driven by 31-year-old Patrick Carpenter of Blaine was going south on Highway 47 and entering the intersection at 85th Avenue on a green light.

A pedestrian, 47-year-old Lavonne Piipke of Blaine tried to cross the road and was hit by Carpenter's SUV. Piipke was pronounced dead at the scene, and Carpenter was not hurt in the crash.

