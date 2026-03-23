NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a Kandiyohi County crash on Sunday evening.

The incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 40.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Rossy Ocampo of Spicer was heading north on Highway 23 while 70-year-old Stephen Toledo of Willmar was westbound on County Road 40. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

Both Ocampo and Toledo were taken to CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.

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