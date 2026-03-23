LIVONIA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Mora woman was hurt this (Monday) morning in a Sherburne County crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 169 at around 6:20 a.m.

The patrol says 24-year-old Kaily Reinsch was northbound on Highway 169 in her Ford Fiesta. Meanwhile, 55-year-old Gregory Arieta of Zimmerman was in the center median at 273rd Avenue and crossing to northbound Highway 169 when his Chevy Equinox collided with Reinsch's car.

Reinsch was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Arieta was not hurt.

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