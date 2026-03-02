LYNDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring woman was hurt when two semi-trucks collided on Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Interstate 94 in Clearwater. Authorities say two semi-trucks were going east on I-94 when they crashed.

The driver of the first semi, 29-year-old Lavena Hill of Cold Spring, was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second truck, 28-year-old Sharniethy Romero of Sauk Rapids, was not hurt in the crash.

