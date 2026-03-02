Injuries Reported After Two Semitrucks Collide On I-94
LYNDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring woman was hurt when two semi-trucks collided on Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Interstate 94 in Clearwater. Authorities say two semi-trucks were going east on I-94 when they crashed.
The driver of the first semi, 29-year-old Lavena Hill of Cold Spring, was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second truck, 28-year-old Sharniethy Romero of Sauk Rapids, was not hurt in the crash.
Get our free mobile app
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota
Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Photos From Jimmie Allen & Carrie Underwood In Minneapolis 10/25/22
Last night Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen performed at the Target Center in Minneapolis and you sent us your pictures from the concert! Here is what we got!
Gallery Credit: Image Credits: Minnesota's New Country 98-1