ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Elk River on Friday night. The crash happened about 7:00 p.m. on Highway 10.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car being driven by 40-year-old Steve Meyer of Maple Lake, and a pickup being driven by 77-year-old Eugene Demars of Zimmerman were both going east on the highway when they crashed near 167th Avenue.

Demars and a passenger in his pickup, 76-year-old Lona Demars of Zimmerman, were both taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Meyer was not hurt in the crash.

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