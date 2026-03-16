ALBION TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when their vehicles collided on Monday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 55 in Wright County just after 6:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 47-year-old David Clapp of Annandale was heading East in his Chevy Suburban while 32-year-old Benjamin Lacina of Elk River was westbound in his Chevy Blazer. The patrol says the vehicles collided near County Road 7 in Albion Township.

Lacina was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Clapp suffered minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

The state patrol was assisted by the Maple Lake Fire Department, Wright County Sheriff's Office, and Allina EMS.

The patrol says the highway was snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

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