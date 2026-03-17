BECKER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a chain-reaction crash on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a van driven by 60-year-old Martin Peredo of Big Lake was westbound on Highway 10 and was accelerating from the stop light at County Road 11. Meanwhile, a pickup was also westbound and was behind the van.

The patrol says a semi driven by 63-year-old Eric Iverson of Cedar rear-ended the pickup and pushed it into the minivan.

The pickup driver, 67-year-old Susan Rivers of Big Lake, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.

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