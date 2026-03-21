ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two men from Avon were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 1:45 p.m., two SUVs were stopped on the shoulder of eastbound County Road 75. One SUV was driven by 56-year-old Victor Weiss of Avon, and the second SUV was driven by 30-year-old Nicole Schmit of Rice.

Meanwhile, a pickup being driven by 73-year-old Richard Funk of Avon was going east on County Road 75 when the three vehicles collided. Funk and Weiss were taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Schmit was not hurt in the crash.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Most common fast food chains in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Minnesota using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Gallery Credit: Stacker

So Long! Minnesota's Ugliest Car Just Got Drove Off To Michigan Alex Wayne recently bought a mash-up of a Minnesota vehicle. It's a Mini Cooper frame with a Chevy Express van skeleton on top. This vehicle definitely turns some heads as it goes by, but it was supposed to do that. Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Alex Wayne via Facebook