Three-vehicle Crash In St. Joseph Leaves Two Avon Men Injured
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two men from Avon were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 1:45 p.m., two SUVs were stopped on the shoulder of eastbound County Road 75. One SUV was driven by 56-year-old Victor Weiss of Avon, and the second SUV was driven by 30-year-old Nicole Schmit of Rice.
Meanwhile, a pickup being driven by 73-year-old Richard Funk of Avon was going east on County Road 75 when the three vehicles collided. Funk and Weiss were taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Schmit was not hurt in the crash.
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