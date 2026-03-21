Three-vehicle Crash In St. Joseph Leaves Two Avon Men Injured

Three-vehicle Crash In St. Joseph Leaves Two Avon Men Injured

Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two men from Avon were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 1:45 p.m., two SUVs were stopped on the shoulder of eastbound County Road 75. One SUV was driven by 56-year-old Victor Weiss of Avon, and the second SUV was driven by 30-year-old Nicole Schmit of Rice.

Meanwhile, a pickup being driven by 73-year-old Richard Funk of Avon was going east on County Road 75 when the three vehicles collided. Funk and Weiss were taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  Schmit was not hurt in the crash.

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Filed Under: minnesota state patrol
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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