LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A young driver was killed in a crash near Litchfield early Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Highway 24.

Authorities say a car being driven by 22-year-old Eben Laidlaw of Grove City was going west on the highway while a pickup being driven by 22-year-old Joseph Johnson of Litchfield was going east when the two vehicles crashed near 620th Avenue.

Laidlaw was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital, where he died. Johnson was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

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