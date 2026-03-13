ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman and her two young passengers suffered minor injuries after a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 23 and Bel Clare Drive just after 2:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 30-year-old Alysa Newman was westbound on Bel Clare Drive while 21-year-old Noah Drontle of Cold Spring was northbound on Highway 23. The vehicles collided at the intersection.

Newman and her two passengers, four-year-old Abel Newman and one-year-old Scarlett Newman, all suffered minor injuries and did not need hospitalization.

