FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An elderly man was hurt when he crashed the pickup truck he was driving on Friday afternoon. The crash happened about 5:20 p.m. on Highway 59 near Morris. The Minnesota State Patrol says 79-year-old Michael Streed of Milan was going north on the highway when he veered off the road and crashed.

Streed was taken to the Appleton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says the highway was icy at the time of the crash and contributed to the incident.

