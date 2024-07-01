Games By James Hopes New Space Helps Build Community Environment

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Crossroads Center store has moved into its new location at the mall. Games By James has moved into their new home just up the hall from the old store.

The new site is over three times larger and has both an event area and eventually, an area for casual gamers to hang out and play games. Games By James Management Consultant Marty Kuhn says they want to be able to get people back in the store and the new space allows them to do that:

"We just wanna have tables open, we wanna have space available for people to come and sort of hang out, take in the new space without a focus on anything other than just being here and taking in the environment, and I think the mall is starting to respond to that and just have more places for people to gather and talk to each other and have community in that way."

He says the new space allows them to build and strengthen the community they already have and foster community for anyone who wants to come sit at their tables. Kuhn says the new location makes St. Cloud the largest of the 7 Games By James and Air Traffic stores in the company

With the larger area, the store added its Air Traffic brand. Games By James Store Manager Jeff Simonson says Air Traffic is more skill games and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) toy-oriented:

"So we're looking at more robots, more things to build, previously we had carried just the Metal Earth line which is kind of more an adult thing these are more kid-focused, kid-oriented."

Simonson says Air Traffic allows them to bring in new customers and show loyal customers a different side of Games By James.

The store had a soft opening last week and is having its Grand Opening this week. Games By James is open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday - Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

