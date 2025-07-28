One of the biggest board game conventions in the country takes place in Indianapolis this week. Gen Con is an annual four-day, longest-running tabletop convention in North America. The convention will have over 600 games making their debut either for sale or being demonstrated, with over 400 of those being available to buy.

This week on Table Talk, WJON's bi-weekly show on boardgaming, Games by James gaming expert, William Pankratz, and I took a look at the games we are most excited about making their debut at GenCon. Pankratz joined the show live from the "Star Wars: Unlimited Galactic Championship" in Las Vegas and shared some details about what was going on there. He then took the reins and spoke about the first game at GenCon he is excited for, "Lightning Train." He says the game looks interesting and is by a famous designer:

"There's not a ton of information about there yet besides the fact that it is a bag-building, route connection, train game from Paul Dennen, who made "Clank" and "Dune Imperium," and those are both awesome games, so I'm super interested in a bag-building train game."

He says he is really interested in trying the game out just because Paul Dennen is the designer. It was my turn next, and I went over "Cascadia-Apline Lakes" by Flatout Games. Alpine Lakes is a standalone game in the "Cascadia" world. The gameplay will be somewhat similar, but will have fewer terrain types, and you will be able to stack the tiles. I am excited to add to our collection,n being we don't have "Cascadia."

The other games on William's list are "Railroad Tiles," "Arkham/Innsmouth Travel Guide," and "Vivo." I had three more as well, "Timelancers," "Rolling in Wonderland," and "The Game Makers." You can sign up to follow "Rolling in Wonderland" and "The Game Makers" on Kickstarter to be notified when they launch.

