Two new games feature big game play in a small box. Forage and Honeypot are the latest two games coming from Flatout Games. Along the lines of Point Galaxy and Propolis, Forage and Honeypot are being launched together on Kickstarter and both are already generating some buzz (pun intended).

Shawn Stankewich, the designer of Forage, and Joseph Z. Chen, the designer of Honeypot, joined us on Table Talk this week to talk about both games and what went into creating them.

Flatout Games Flatout Games loading...

In Honeypot, players take on the role of secret agent bears trying to gather the best intel and spy supplies without getting stung. Chen says it's all about setting and avoiding traps, and using secret agent bears puts a light-hearted theme around the game:

"Everyone loves anamorphic animals, and so it kind of worked out that we mashed together this theme of spies setting traps and making the spies bears."

Both games are designed for up to six players and only take 15 - 30 minutes to play.

Flatout Games Flatout Games loading...

Stankewich told us about how playtesting Forge led to a valuable discovery:

"We got to play testing one time, and for whatever reason, the group had added in an extra die, so we just had an eighth die, and we had been playing with seven for a long time. We were playing the game and noting how it was progressing, and it was like Oh were playing with an extra die in this game."

Stankewich says that afterwards, they had feedback that said playing with the extra die actually worked better.

Stankewich and Chen shared a lot of fun stories about the games, their development, and more over the course of the show. You can check out both Forge and Honeypot on Kickstarter now.

Join us for the next edition of Table Talk at 8:10 a.m. on March 7th, after the news, when the Dice Tower's Camilla Cleghorn will join us. You can catch Table Talk every other Saturday opposite the Woods Garden Show.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

