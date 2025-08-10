It is not all fun and games behind the scenes at a popular board gaming YouTube Channel and Website. The Dice Tower creates original board gaming videos and podcasts such as game reviews, top 10 lists, live play-throughs, and more. Video Reviewer with the Dice Tower, Camilla Cleghorn joined William Pankratz and me on Table Talk this week to fill us in on some of the behind-the-scenes workings at their home in Florida. Cleghorn says a lot of the planning at the Dice Tower depends on what day of the week it is:

"We all do our own planning, our own recording, our own editing, our own posting, all of that so on a Friday, I'll decide what video or videos I'm going to do the next week, Monday, Tuesday is usually pre-record and edit heavy, and then of course once the videos start going up mid-week, then I kind of shift focus on a lot of the other parts of my job like running the convention, so that's a lof of, depending on where I am, anything from contract negociations, to contract writing to logistics of getting our 2,000 plus game library to these different places."

Did she say what some of her favorite things in board gaming are?

She says there are a lot of emails, a lot of paperwork, and a lot of meetings to bring all the videos and content to life. We spoke with her about a variety of topics in addition to what goes on behind the scenes at the Dice Tower. We went over her background before joining the Dice Tower team, the family-like atmosphere at the Dice Tower, types of games she likes and dislikes, and some of her personal preferences in gaming. Cleghorn says she really likes component upgrades:

"If there's metal coins, I'm getting them, that's just like standard operating procedure, I want that heft, you know, I want to feel like I'm rich somewhere, so I really like that in games. Upgraded components, I'm a sucker for that, but then kind of like you were talking about with you've gotta block Aleesha, we all kind of have our thing that we've learned like if I know I'm playing a game with Chris Yi then just play against myself like he is going to double my score, it is going to happen."

She says she loves epic gaming, so if there is a playmat, or a soundtrack that goes to the game, or a storyteller, she is 100% in on that, and her house rule is to enjoy the moment of the game. It was an exciting show to have Camilla Cleghorn join us and learn more about the Dice Tower. You can tune into WJON's Table Talk, every other Saturday in the 8:00 a.m. hour, to hear fun conversations like our one with Camilla and more.

