UNDATED (WJON News) -- You can pretend to be a secret agent while you explore part of a Minnesota city. Escape the City-Minneapolis is a fun outdoor escape room in a box. All people have to do is purchase the kit from a local game or hobby store and then let the mystery unfold. Escapely is the company behind the Minneapolis spy hunter-themed adventure and has a different adventure for over 50 cities across the country.

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New York's Central Park has an Alice in Wonderland Theme.

Escapely Client Relations Manager Malia Peraza says Escapely's puzzle design team comes up with all the themes, and the Minneapolis spy theme is one of their favorites:

"You know, it's really fun to be able to be a spy, and just the cool gadgets that are included in the box just really add to the spy element itself, so it just makes it a little bit more immersive."

She says every inch of the box is a puzzle itself, and all you need is the game box, a phone, and the city to get started in the fun.

Escapely has more than just U.S.-themed city boxes.

Escapely has international cities like Toronto, London, and Sydney, and Peraza says they are constantly adding new cities to their library:

"We do receive a lot of requests saying we really want you to come to our city and our town, and it's kind of going to be geographically based. We wanna get as much of the U.S., and really the world as possible, but then from there deciding on a good market that's going to be really a city that'll is able to have this game played within walking distance."

She says right now they are looking to add cities in both Virginia and Arizona. Escapely started out hosting virtual and in-person team-building games during COVID before branching out into the Escape the City game boxes. You can find more information and the city games on Escapely's website.

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Peraza joined WJON's bi-weekly show about board gaming, Table Talk, on Saturday to chat more with us about Escapely and their outdoor city escape room boxes. You can tune in every other week at 8:00 a.m. after the news to hear fun conversations like with Escapely and more.

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