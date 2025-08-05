LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A major convenience store chain is expanding into another Central Minnesota town. Kwik Trip will be building a new store in Little Falls between 16th Street NE and 18th Street NE just south of Wal-Mart.

How long has the project been in the works?

Little Falls Public Works Director Greg Kimman says the deal has been in the works for about 18 months, and this store will have a new layout:

"They didn't tell us exactly what was different from it, but it seems to be angled towards what products they sell most of, and so they wanted to try a new floor plan, and Little Falls gets to be one of the first ones to see what it looks like, so that's exciting."

He says it took a while for Kwik Trip to find a site that would work for their needs, and it was tough to keep it a secret while they worked out the details.

"They didn't own land at the time, and so they really didn't want any of that getting out. They were still in negotiations with land owners and stuff, so they asked us to kind of keep it quiet because none of it was public, they didn't own anything at that point, but it was exciting to see them finally come to Little Falls, we're excited for it."

Kimman says over the last year, they were working mainly on the site plan and traffic flow. He says the new store will be just north of the new roundabout at 16th Street NE, so access will be easy for everyone. Construction is expected to start next year. Kwik Trip currently has 217 stores in Minnesota.

