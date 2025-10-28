LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- One Central Minnesota business is celebrating a milestone anniversary after decades of helping people celebrate theirs. Melgram Jewelers will celebrate 50 years as part of the Little Falls Community on November 1st. Third-generation owner Peter Grams bought the store from his dad and uncle three years ago. He says they couldn't be more thankful to the Little Falls community and all their customers. He says they don't do much advertising and rely on word of mouth:

"We do things a little bit differently and we have a little bit different vibe in the store compared to most jewelry stores, and we really just want to make people comfortable and willing to give us a shot. Usually, once people do, they come back, and I think it's just because we have a sense of gratitude for their support in being here."

Grams says he got two key lessons from his dad: be honest above all else, and be confident in what you are doing. He says they owe it all to their customers:

"We have clients that are third-generation clients whose family members got jewelry from my grandparents and my dad and uncle, and now it goes both ways, and the support we've seen from the Little Falls community and beyond, that really does feel special."

Grams says earning people's trust is what motivates him above all else, and he is constantly striving to earn those word-of-mouth recommendations. Melgram Jewelers has changed buildings over the years, but is still located near their original spot on 1st Street Southeast in downtown Little Falls.

