LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- People in one Central Minnesota town can now get their coffee in a more European way. Barista Coffee Bar in Little Falls opened just a few days ago in the old U.S. Bank Building at 119 Second Street Northeast. Owner Michael Roach says they offer a wide array of handcrafted espresso drinks, chai teas, and some fresh baked goods like lemon cake and chocolate chip cookies as well.

Roach says they wanted to bring a European flair to coffee at home:

"My wife loved to spend time in Paris, so there is really nice, like French Bistro style music in the background, and we're trying to, not maybe replicate what we've experienced over there, but we really enjoy it and want to do something different, different than the mainstream or the chain stores."

Barista Coffee Bar has a drive-thru and can take walk-in customers as well. Roach says the old U.S. Bank building was set up perfectly for a drive-thru and offers a lot of parking, too:

"You can still walk into the lobby, just the same door as the old bank, the way they had it set up, and the drive-thrus still functioning the way it was, so it was kind of a perfect fit. A lot of people that have come by and said You know, we were hoping you'd put a little coffee shop in here, Great, here we are."

He says the public response has been positive, and they will always be adjusting to what the community wants. Roach says they are community-focused, and they have partnered with local vendors to provide a lot of their ingredients. Barista Coffee Bar is open weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and weekends from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

