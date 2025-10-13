RIPLEY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Fort Ripley woman was injured while unloading bales on Saturday afternoon. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Tasha Wood of Fort Ripley was hurt while helping her husband unload bales from a trailer. The Sheriff's Office says they received a call at about 3:15 p.m. on Saturday about a female trapped under a bale in a field in Ripley Township, northeast of Little Falls. Once they arrived at the location, deputies discovered that Wood's husband had been running a skid loader, equipped with a bale spear, when a bale slid off the spear and landed on Wood. She was briefly trapped under the bale. Wood was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd with unknown injuries.

