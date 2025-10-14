Pumpkin Carving And BooFest Make Halloween Special This Week

Pumpkin Carving And BooFest Make Halloween Special This Week

Paul Habstritt, WJON

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Halloween spirit will take hold of Little Falls this week for two fun events. Pine Grove Zoo is hosting a Pumpkin Carving Party on Thursday, and its annual BooFest on Saturday. The pumpkins will be gutted ahead of time and ready for you to display your creativity. Zoo Director Marnita Van Hoecke says all the pumpkins will be displayed at the zoo as part of Boo Fest, which is always fun to see:

"You know it is fun and people are so creative, what they can come up with, a lot of people will bring those books with the stencils and they can stencil it out, and some just start carving away, so depending on how many carvers we have, you may be able to do two or three pumpkins apiece."

She says people planning to come to the carving party should call ahead to let them know and bring their own carving tools. On Saturday, BooFest will take over the zoo with games, bounce houses, and, of course, lots of candy.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Plus, you can see all the animals play with a pumpkin or a Halloween treat.  Van Hoecke says the animals look forward to BooFest and their special treats:

"Some we actually have in bags, and they have their little treats in bags, and they can try and attack that, otherwise we've got other animals that carry things. The otters usually have pumpkins floating in their pool, and so they go crazy over those things."

Van Hoecke says it is the last chance to see the animals for the season. The Pumpkin Carving Party is free to attend and runs from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. BooFest costs $8 and takes place on Saturday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Pine Grove Zoo
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today

Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 13 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s

1980s-era Halloween had its own vibe, from the waxy candy bags to the widespread fear of razor blades in apples. Think you can handle the nostalgia? Keep scrolling if you dare!

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years

Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.

Gallery Credit: Brit McGinnis

Filed Under: BooFest, little falls, Pine Grove Zoo
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON