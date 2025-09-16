LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- An annual event this weekend aims to give kids a good time while also helping those in need. Helping Hands 365 in Little Falls is holding its 3rd Annual Family Fun Day Fundraiser on Saturday. The event will have carnival games, live music, a bike raffle, and more. Helping Hands 365 CEO Rose Albrecht says the paper airplane drop is a huge hit with kids:

"These planes they can fly in any direction cause again we all know how paper airplanes fly, and one adult ended up getting run over by a few kids that were chasing one because they happened to not be watching and the kids were paying more attention to the airplane and, they didn't get hurt or nothing, but he got up and all of a sudden he just busted out laughing so it turned out to be a really good time."

Albrecht says Family Fun Day is their largest fundraiser of the year, and all the money raised goes toward helping people in Central Minnesota. She says the event is important to help keep them going because they don't receive any state money through grants:

"Everybody in our organization is 100% volunteers, even myself, so there is no paid employee, which the grants out there 90% of them you have to have a paid employee so we can't apply for 90% of the grants that are out there so our fundraising is what brings the money in for us to be able to stay open to do this."

Helping Hands 365 Helping Hands 365 loading...

Get our free mobile app

Albrecht says organizations like Helping Hands are important for when people need that leg up. She says the community has been so supportive, and over 450 People attended Family Fun Day last year. The event is free to attend, but tickets for the carnival games and bike raffle are $1 each. Helping Hands 365 is a nonprofit organization that provides assistance with food and basic needs throughout the year, free of charge. Family Fun Day takes place from Noon to 3:00 p.m. at LeBourget Park in Little Falls.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard