LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A historic Central Minnesota landmark has gone viral thanks to an enterprising intern. A TikTok video on a wedding at Linden Hill has over 877,000 views and is still growing. Administrative Intern Maddy Ploof says she set up Linden Hill on TikTok earlier in the summer and had done a few videos, but she did the wedding video on kind of a whim, and it just took off:

"It was kind of crazy because of the ones I had made that was not the one I thought if we had a chance of going viral, would go viral mostly because I had just taken a random video because I hadn't worked a wedding until then so I was just trying to grab some content and then the next day I just happened, I was laying on the couch and I was like I'll just throw some cute music to this."

Friends of Linden Hill Friends of Linden Hill loading...

Ploof says when she went to bed that night, the video only had a few hundred views, but she woke up the next morning to a big surprise.

"Yeah, I think I ran upstairs and showed my mom and and I was like Mom we're going viral and she was like What does that even mean? ' and I'm like I don't know yet."

She says she initially forgot to tell people at work, and by the time she did, the video had over 25,000 views. Ploof says the views have slowed down, but they are all watching it closely with the hope of it going over 1 million.

"While it has slowed down, we are still steadily gaining, so I don't see a point where we would totally stop getting views on it, so I think there's a chance that at some point we'll get there. I don't know how soon, but there's definitely something in the back of my mind like, oh my gosh."

She says an added bonus to the video going viral is all the inquiries Linden Hill has been getting about booking the mansion for weddings. Ploof will be off to St. Thomas Law School soon, but hopes she sees the video hit the million-milestone before she leaves.

Friends of Linden Hill Friends of Linden Hill loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Staying Cool in Summer Heat Record heat sent people flocking to area beaches and parks to stay cool but others still took in other outdoor fun too. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Barenaked Ladies with Fastball and Guster at the Ledge Amphitheater The Barenaked Ladies wrapped up a big week of headlining acts in June of 2025 with guests Fastball and Guster. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt