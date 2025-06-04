Wow, June is fully here, and there is so much going on in and around the St. Cloud area this weekend. Music galore at area venues, it will be tough to choose. Alison Krauss and Union Station are at the Ledge Amphitheater on Sunday, and there is the comedy Roast Battle at the Keller Bar on Friday that we already told you about. Check out the Weekender's top five events for this weekend, and if you know of an event or have one you would like included in The Weekender, email us here.

Get our free mobile app

PHOTO courtesy of The Great Pages Circus. PHOTO courtesy of The Great Pages Circus. loading...

Peanuts, popcorn, clowns, and more will all be part of the fun in Sauk Rapids for two days. The Great Pages Circus will invade Sports Arena East with heart-pounding, show-stopping acts of all kinds. There will be aerial acts, juggling clowns, and a whole family experience for 90 minutes. It is a cash-only event, but there is an ATM on site. If you look around St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids when you are out, some businesses have free kids tickets they are handing out.

Thursday: 7:00 p.m.

Friday: 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Downtown St. Cloud will have a wide array of fun taking place for three days for the Pride Celebration. The Bizarre Bazaar will be on hand for all three days with crafts and art for sale, a dance party on Thursday from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. (18+), an Allies Business Fair on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and more. All events are free and open to the public and will take place at The Lahr block of downtown St. Cloud (601 W. St. Germain Street).

Friday – Sunday

MLS Heineken Rivalry Week Human Foosball Soccer event Dave Kotinsky, Getty Images loading...

Head over to the Scheels parking lot at the Crossroad Center to take in some Foosball action up close and personal. Human Foosball is exactly like it sounds, a life-sized version of the popular bar game. Participants will stand in a set spot holding onto rods just like the game figures. The only difference is that the players control themselves but can only move side to side. The event is also a United Way’s Kids Summer Hunger program fundraiser. You can get your team together and sign up to play (13+ and $200 per team), or just stop by to check out the action. In addition, Scheels Grill Fest will be taking place as a fun block party-type event.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Relive your youth or just years gone by at this fun pop-up shop taking place at Arroy Thai and & Filipino Restaurant on Sunday. They will have vendors on hand like Uff-Da Records selling classic vinyl and music memorabilia, Whatever’s Leftover with 80s, 90s, and 2000s toys and clothing, and Troll Funk, which specializes in unique items from the 60s to early 2000s. Check out all the fun items and then stay for some great food.

Sunday: 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Music in the Gardens (Photo by: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON News) Music in the Gardens (Photo by: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON News) loading...

It’s time to kick off one of St. Cloud’s best annual events with the 26th Annual Music in the Gardens. The 2025 season starts up on Sunday with Rock City Big Band. You can jump, jive, and wail to the music of Glenn Miller, Maynard Ferguson, the Andrews Sisters, and other classics from an era long since passed. Plus, $2 root beer floats. Bring a chair and hang out for some great tunes and scenery along the Mississippi.

Sunday: 3:00 – 4:15 p.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

40 Things to Do in Central Minnesota This Summer

Melissa Etheridge & Jewel at The Ledge, 2024 The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park continues to bring in more and more big name/headlining acts. On August 1st, 2024 the venue had the double headliners of Melissa Etheridge and Jewel. Check out these photos from the big show.