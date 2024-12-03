The Ledge Announces 2nd Major Act For 2025 Season

The Ledge Announces 2nd Major Act For 2025 Season

Jim Dyson, Getty Images

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Ledge Amphitheater announced another major concert on Tuesday. Alison Krauss and Union Station will play at the venue on June 8th next year.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Michael Loccisano, Getty Images
loading...

 

Krauss and her band perform folk, gospel, country, pop, and rock in a bluegrass style. Krauss has also recently performed with Robert Plant and is expected to release a new LP with Union Station in 2025. They won the 1990 Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album for "I've Got That Old Feeling."

 

Kevin Winter, Getty Images
loading...

In 1995 their compilation album "Now That I've Found You: A Collection" hit number 2 on the country charts, broke the top 10 on the pop charts, and sold over 1 million copies. Jerry Douglas will be the opening act. Alison Krauss and Union Station join the GooGoo Dolls as acts announced for The Ledge next year. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m..

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Crowded House at The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024

The Australian 80s/90s pop band Crowded House brought their Gravity Stairs Tour to celebrate the release of their 8th studio album by the same name to Waite Park. Lead singer Neil Finn's son, Liam opened the show with his solo work and then joined the band later. The photo gallery below captures the fun of the night.

Stray Cats At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024

The Ledge continues to bring in fun/mainstream acts and on August 9, 2024, the Stray Cats strutted into town for their Summer Tour 24'. A new band called Midnight Cowgirl opened the show. Here are some pictures from the concert.

Melissa Etheridge & Jewel at The Ledge, 2024

The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park continues to bring in more and more big name/headlining acts. On August 1st, 2024 the venue had the double headliners of Melissa Etheridge and Jewel. Check out these photos from the big show.
Filed Under: Allison Krause, Allison Krause and Robert Plant, Allison Krause and Union Station, The Ledge, the ledge amphitheater
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Music, Music News, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON