The Ledge Announces 2nd Major Act For 2025 Season
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Ledge Amphitheater announced another major concert on Tuesday. Alison Krauss and Union Station will play at the venue on June 8th next year.
Krauss and her band perform folk, gospel, country, pop, and rock in a bluegrass style. Krauss has also recently performed with Robert Plant and is expected to release a new LP with Union Station in 2025. They won the 1990 Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album for "I've Got That Old Feeling."
In 1995 their compilation album "Now That I've Found You: A Collection" hit number 2 on the country charts, broke the top 10 on the pop charts, and sold over 1 million copies. Jerry Douglas will be the opening act. Alison Krauss and Union Station join the GooGoo Dolls as acts announced for The Ledge next year. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m..
