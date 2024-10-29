A New Mircrobrewery is coming to Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A new microbrewery is coming to the area in 2025. Koronis Brewing Company is targeting an early 2025 opening in Paynesville. The brewery will be right off Highway 55 next door to Flagpole Country.

Get our free mobile app

Co-owner Laura Naujokas says they have a dream for what the brewery will be:

"A vision of having not just having craft beers that we brew here but also a variety of different drink options both alcoholic and non-alcoholic and a menu that is unique and we'll hopefully grow into utilizing a lot of our community resources with different farms and local vegetables."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

She says the food options will stand out from what people would typically see:

"We will have a good variety of different types of flatbreads and some appetizers and some special items like charcuterie and some really fun options that you don't typically see at other places and even some local wagyu tacos so just not a huge menu but really quality and good things to have that we will keep changing seasonally and hoping to build on."

Naujokas says they already have some of their craft beers ready including Lake Time Light Lager which she describes as a very approachable beer. They will also have some IPAs, a deep amber, and seasonal beers.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

She says they will have an outdoor space and small event center and they plan to have live music and other themed nights like trivia, game night, yoga and more.

Naujokas continued with the entire place will have a welcoming and comfortable feel to it with a tie to lake culture. The company has a number of investors that Naujokas says all felt the time was right to bring a micro-brewery to Paynesville.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Paynesville, Minnesota in Pictures