UPDATE: Sartell Shooting Suspect in Custody

UPDATE: The suspect in an early morning shooting in Sartell is in custody. Sartell Public Safety says Jakob Mohr is in custody after voluntarily turning himself in. Mohr is being held in the Stearns County Jail pending formal charges. You can see additional details in the original story below.

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Police are searching for a Waite Park man after a shooting in Sartell on Sunday. Sartell Public Safety says they are actively searching for 24-year-old Jakob Mohr of Waite Park after an early morning shooting.

Authorities say they received a 911 call from a man saying he had been shot while driving near Sam's Club. The victim told authorities he was driving through St. Cloud on Highway 15 when he noticed a vehicle closely following him and aggressively driving. The victim stated he tried to get away by exiting onto County Road 120, and while near Sam's Club, Mohr pulled up next to him and fired multiple shots, one of which struck him. Mohr fled, and the victim called 911.

Sartell Police were able to locate Mohr's vehicle at a bar in Sauk Rapids, but he was not with it. Sartell Public Safety says Mohr is still at large, and they believe he is armed and ask that anyone who has seen Mohr or has information about the incident to call 911.

The victim is being treated for his injuries and is expected to survive. Authorities say the incident is believed to be targeted and not random, and they believe Mohr targeted the victim due to tensions involving a mutual friend.

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