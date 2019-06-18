Sartell Man Charged With Firing Gun That Injured Neighbor

ST. CLOUD -- A Sartell man is charged with felony reckless discharge of a gun within city limits and near a school after a shooting Saturday that left another man with life-threatening injuries.

Sartell Police were called to an apartment building in the 900 block of 7th Street North across from the Sartell Middle School Saturday morning. Officers were responding to a man who had been shot in the chest.

Police say the man was outside having a cigarette when he was shot. The victim quickly went up to his apartment where his wife called 911.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 23-year-old Troy Heavirland also called 911 immediately after the gunshot to report he accidentally fired the gun.

Heavirland told police he likes to "dry fire" his guns, meaning pull the trigger while the gun is unloaded. Court records show Heavirland admitted he didn't check to see if the handgun was loaded before he pointed it out the window and pulled the trigger. He allegedly said he didn't see anyone outside when he fired the gun, but realized bullets can travel a long way and wanted to alert police in case someone was hurt.

The victim suffered a fractured collarbone, fractured ribs, spleen damage, and lung damage. He underwent emergency surgery to remove part of the lung, but the bullet went through the 37-year-old man and was found near the tennis courts across the street.

No court dates are currently scheduled for Heavirland.