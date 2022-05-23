Sartell Officers Looking Forward to Police Activities League

SARTELL -- Local law enforcement is wanting to watch your kids for a few hours each week this summer.

The Sartell Police Department is gearing up for their annual Police Activities League next month.

Every Monday and Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. your kids can interact with the officers who protect our community.

Jill Lundquist is a School Resource Officer in the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. She says they try to have something fund for everyone.

Usually we will break the kids up into groups and rotate the groups to the different games we have prepared. We also like to invite the fire department and on duty officers to stop by to talk with the kids and grow that positive relationship within our community.

Some of the activities they do include arts and crafts, dodgeball, soccer, basketball and more.

Lundquist says this program allows her to continue to grow the relationships she's made in the schools and allows kids to get to know other officers on personal level.

It's a great way to continue to build those relationships I started during the school year and for the patrol officers this is great way to meet the youth in our community and build their own relationships.

Lundquist says after COVID they are just starting to see numbers grow again and hope to see as many kids as possible each week.

The Police Activities League will be held from June 13th through July 27th (with the exception of the week of July 4th) at Val Smith Park. The program is free to attend and snacks will be provided.