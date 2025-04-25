A Scam and Credit Card Fraud in Sartell

Sartell Police are reporting a resident received an email from who they thought was Norton Antivirus requesting a phone call. The person answering asks them to log onto their computer, the victim did so, shortly after that their computer locked and so did their bank account. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says the victim was asked to withdraw $8,000 and deposit that into a bitcoin machine, which they did. After this happened they received more phone calls and text messages asking the victim to withdraw an additional $20,000 and send it UPS to a mailing address in California. The victim did so but then contacted Police. Police were able to stop the package and return the $20,000 to the sender.

Sartell Police are also reporting a credit card fraud where someone noticed there were some fraudulent charges over about a month and a half on their credit card. These charges were happening in the Twin Cities Metro and in North Dakota. More than $11,000 was charged. Alicia Mages says after talking with the bank, some of the charges were refunded. She encourages everyone to keep a close eye on their credit card statements to make sure all of the charges made are legitimate.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.