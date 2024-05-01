Sartell Police Have a Suspect in Bathroom Vandalism

Sartell Police reported a vandalism at Watab Park earlier this week. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers indicates Sartell Police have a juvenile suspect they believe is responsible for the crime. (Pictured above and below)

Mages says the bathrooms near the tennis courts were severely damaged. One of the bathrooms had the sinks pulled out from the wall and smashed onto the concrete floor. She says the toilet was ripped up from the floor and broken, the hand sanitizer dispenser was ripped off the wall and toilet paper was thrown all over. Mages indicates outside of the bathrooms the drinking fountains were damaged and the overhang was also damaged.

The Tri-County Crime Stoppers report airs on WJON at 6:25 Tuesdays and Thursdays during the Morning News Watch.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.