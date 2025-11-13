The Department of Children, Youth and Families has received information that there is a new scam by text, email and phone that may be going to SNAP recipients. Melissa Huberty, Stearns County Human Services Administrator, joined me on WJON. She says they are aware of this scam that tells recipients that they need to repay their benefits. Huberty says that is not correct and people shouldn't be worried about having to repay their benefits. She says they would never ask people to repay benefits.

SNAP Benefits Issued

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits will be paid on time in November. That according to Huberty. She says because a judge in Rhode Island ordered the Federal Government to pay November benefits in full, Minnesota went ahead and issued those benefits last Friday, November 7. On Saturday, November 8, the USDA asked for the funds back but Minnesota doesn't have a mechanism to get the money back.

Benefits Coming On Time

Huberty says for November and going forward due to the end of the Federal Government shutdown, people should be getting their benefits in the normal window time frame. Each month SNAP benefits are issued between the 4th and 13th of each month. Huberty says it didn't seem possible just a few weeks ago that these benefits would be issued on time.

How Benefits Arrive in Counties

The SNAP money makes it way into counties in Minnesota from the Federal Government through the USDA. Huberty says after the states receive the money, the states issue the money to a vendor who then push it out to the EBT cards.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Melissa Huberty, click below.