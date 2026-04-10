SARTELL (WJON News) -- A home in Sartell is considered a total loss after a fire early Friday morning.

Sartell Public Safety responded to a structure fire on Hi Vue Drive in Sartell to find a mobile home on fire. Authorities say the occupants were able to safely exit the home before firefighters arrived to put out the flames.

Several neighboring trailer homes sustained cosmetic damage due to heat exposure.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with investigating the cause, but authorities believe the fire originated near the front of the home.

The Red Cross is assisting the homeowner with housing assistance.

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