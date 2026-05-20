The official unofficial start of summer is here with the big three-day Memorial Day weekend. Lots of people will be taking advantage of the extra day off for a weekend excursion to the cabin, camping, or a road trip out of state, even.

Because of the holiday weekend, there are not a lot of summer festivals going on just yet, but those will be heating up in the next several weeks. While you eagerly await all the fun and food from summer gatherings, check out the Weekender's ideas for some things to do for the next few days.

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Catch an iconic comedian as she brings her stand-up show to St. Cloud. Paula Poundstone will take the stage at the Paramount Center for the Arts with her trademark smart, observational humor and wit. She is also the voice of “Forgetter Paula” in both of the Inside Out films and was the first woman comic to ever host the White House Correspondents Dinner. She continues to tour theaters across America and hosts a weekly podcast. The show costs around $35 after fees.

Friday: 7:30 p.m.

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It looks to be a great weekend to kick off summer music, and the Ledge Amphitheater has you covered. The popular Waite Park attraction will kick off its season with Country Music Star Brantley Gilbert. He is bringing his Tattoos Tour to town along with Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. and tickets range from just over $70 to $130. Tip: Avoid the online fees and buy your ticket/s in person at the Ledge’s box office.

Friday: 7:00 p.m.

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Don’t throw out those old clothes. You can give them new life with help from this fun class in St. Cloud on Saturday. Brea Rhodes will be at the B-Side Indie Café for a class on Fabric Printing. You will design a small linoleum carved patch and learn the basics of linoleum carving to ensure your success. You will get to take your custom patch home so you can use it to make more creations. Plus, everyone gets a tote bag to either sew or print the patches on. The cost is $40.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

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It is not your everyday expo of crafts and knick-knacks in the Twin Cities this weekend. Head down to the Minneapolis Convention Center to check out the largest traveling oddities event. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo will feature vendors, dealers, artists, and more with horror/Halloween-inspired pieces, antiques, quack medical devices, odd jewelry, creepy clothing, funeral collectibles, and so much more. There will also be sideshow performances and taxidermy lessons. The cost is $15 for advance tickets, or $20 at the door. Kids 12 and under get in for free. The classes do cost extra.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

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Since Memorial Day weekend is considered the official start to summer, why not get a full taste? Head down to the State Fair Grounds for the Kick Off to Summer Celebration. The event is a mini-taste of all the excitement of the state fair. The giant slide will be open, plus fair food and brews, shopping at specialty merchants, the Hunter & Jumper Horse Show, and more. Plus, free parking, music, and entertainment with entry. There is limited attendance each day, so be sure to check and buy tickets ahead of time. Tickets are $17.

Thursday: 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

2025 Minnesota State Fair The Great Minnesota Get Together is a rite of passage, and the first sign that summer is coming to an end. 2025 saw perfect weather for the entire 12-day run of the Minnesota State Fair. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year.