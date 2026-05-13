Saturday is Armed Forces Day, so remember to thank our veterans and anyone currently serving as you are out and about this weekend.

The Weekender is here to help you get out of the house with some fun ideas. St. Cloud Restaurant Week wraps up, so you can hit up various great local establishments and try that themed food, or just their great food in general. You can save some of your hard-earned cash by taking advantage of The Value Connection's Restaurant Week Sale, too.

READ MORE: St. Cloud’s Restaurant Week Returns with Flavors to Savor

Then, you can work off some of the calories at the annual Strides for Stroke Walk at the CentreCare Health Plaza on Saturday.

Check out the Weekender's top picks below for a few more ideas to get out and have some fun.

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Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

You can never have too many chances to check out unique crafts and find those special gifts. Crossroads Center has another opportunity for you to do so at its 3-Day Craft and Vendor Market. Artisans and vendors will line the mall hallways showing off their talent, from paintings to ceramics to seasonal treats. There is sure to be something for everyone. FREE to attend.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

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Enjoy a fancy adult night out and support a long-standing St. Cloud organization. Join the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra’s 50th Anniversary Gala at the River’s Edge Convention Center. The event will include a silent auction, gourmet dining, fine wine, a wine pull, and live music by Orchestra musicians. The night is a fundraiser for SCSO, and every ticket goes to supporting the group and its mission to keep classical music vibrant in Central Minnesota. $75 per person, or $1,000 for a sponsored table of 8. You need to RSVP by Friday in order to select your meal preference.

Saturday: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

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Get out for some exercise and enjoy some spectacular scenery at an annual walk/run. Millner Heritage Vineyard and Winery in Kimball is hosting its annual Wine Run 5K. You can take part in the walk/run and then take a tour of the vineyard to see both their modern and traditional methods of wine making. The race will be timed for those competitive runners, too. The entry fee of $52.98 includes a t-shirt, shatterproof wine glass, finisher medal, and race bib. You need to register by Saturday to participate, and spots are limited.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m.

Judy Beth Morris on Unsplash Judy Beth Morris on Unsplash loading...

Whether you have a green thumb or are just looking to brighten up your year, the CMN Women Rising Plant and Seed Swap is for you. No cash, no checks, no credit cards needed. Bring a plant, take a plant, easy peasy. You don���t even have to have a plant. They will have plants and seeds available for anyone who wants a plant to start their garden or green space. The event is all about sharing the love of nature and community. Donations are welcome, too if you have extra seedlings, divided perennials, seeds, or even plant pots or garden supplies. The event is Free to attend.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

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It is another first sign that summer is here. It is Como Town opening for the year. Como Town is the amusement park connected to Como Park Zoo & Conservatory. It has kids-sized rides, classic attractions, food, and more. Head down, check out all the great animals at the zoo, plants at the conservatory, and then pop into Como Town for the exciting rides and fair atmosphere. You can get an unlimited day pass for $30, or buy a pay-as-you-go points pass for $20 to $50.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

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