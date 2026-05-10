ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can get out and dive into some of the great food St. Cloud and the surrounding area have to offer this week. Visit Greater St. Cloud's Restaurant Week is back, starting on Sunday for the fifth year. The annual event features a different theme each day from Cheese Please on Monday to After Dinner Delights on Wednesday.

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Coffee Lovers kicks off Restaurant Week on Sunday.

Visit Greater St. Cloud's Executive Director Rachel Thompson says the categories change every year, and choosing a category to enter is a big decision:

"As a restaurant in the St. Cloud area, you have to pick one of your menu items to submit for the week so not one per day, but one in total which is really hard for restaurants to be able to pick just one menu item to submit but really we want to see what that item is that they're going to put their weight behind for the week."

She says you will be surprised at some of the entries from new shops and local favorites.

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People come from as far away as Texas for Restaurant Week.

People come from all over to sample the food, and Thompson says you'd be shocked by how far away:

"It's always fascinating to me to see, you know, it makes sense as far as our flight markets to Arizona and to Florida with the regional airport, but Texas doesn't have a direct flight in, and so when we see those folks, as well as our Canadian northern border partners come down and comment, those ones are really exciting because they're different."

Thompson says they really enjoy being able to showcase local restaurants as well as those from surrounding communities. Restaurant Week runs until May 16th.

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