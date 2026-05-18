The amount of motorcycles on Minnesota roadways has increased as the weather has increased. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers has some important reminders for motorcyclists and motorists sharing the road with them.

See Motorcycles

Mages says motorcyclists need to follow the rules, understand the law involving lane splitting, and lane filtering. She says motorcyclists should make it a point to not weave in and out of traffic. Mages explains that everyone needs to aware of motorcyclists around them and adjust accordingly. There have been some deadly crashes in Minnesota recently involving motorcycles.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.