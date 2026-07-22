ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the fall topics for its Lunchtime Learning series.

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Sarah Dean is the chair of the Business Development Committee. She says picking the topics and speakers is a group effort.

We have a committee of about 15 people that comes together. We hash these out together. Once we break it down, we figure out who would be the right person. Sometimes our committee members know somebody in the room, and sometimes we don't, and we make new friends.

Topics:

On September 2nd the topic is "Developing and Optimizing your employee handbook" with the featured speaker Tina Mrozek of Blacklight Adventures

On October 7th the topic is "AI 101: best practices and platforms for beginners" wit the featured speaker Mark Gill of St. Cloud State University

On November 4th topic is "AI at work: developing policies that protect your business" with the featured speaker Teddy Fleming of Lathrop GPM

On December 2nd the topic is "Networking basics: from introductions to opportunities" with the featured speaker Jason Miller of Trust Real Estate Company

On January 6th the topic is "Creating a customer" with the featured speaker Crew Carwash.

The cost is $25 per session for Chamber members and $35 per session for non-members.