UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says we may be getting a bit of a break from the heat, and with the slightly cooler temperatures could be some much-needed rain.

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We officially reached 91 degrees at St. Cloud Sky Central Airport (as of 4:00 p.m.). Wednesday was our 13th day this summer in the 90s, and our fifth in a row. St. Cloud averages just over 11 days in the 90s each year.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Our average high for this time of the year is 82 degrees.

Hazy skies will continue due to elevated smoke through the night on Wednesday, as clouds build ahead of our next chance for showers and storms arriving later in the day on Thursday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service

Localized and/or Flash Flooding will be possible, favoring southern Minnesota. A few severe storms also possible.

So far for the summer months of June and July combined, we've officially received 5.77 inches of rain, which is 1.36 inches below normal.

According to the weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of last Thursday, 87 percent of Minnesota was abnormally dry, 48 percent was in a moderate drought, and 17 percent was in a severe drought.