ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces several charges after a police chase early Monday morning.

A St. Cloud Police officer initiated a traffic stop in the 600 block of 11th Street South at around 5:20 a.m. for a seatbelt violation and a turn signal violation.

Police say the driver then tried to flee, striking several parked vehicles before veering into a yard where it crashed into the porch of a house in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue South. The driver tried to flee on foot but was quickly caught and arrested.

The driver was identified as 44-year-old Vernon Spoden. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and an assessment. When released, Spoden will be booked into the Stearns County Jail.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a large amount of methamphetamine, other drugs, drug paraphernalia consistent with drug sales, and a handgun with ammunition.

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