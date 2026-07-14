The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a theft from a motor vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says it didn't look like there was forced entry. She says there was a window that didn't go all the way up which may have allowed entry to be gained that way. Mages says cash and prescription medication was taken.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Window Smashed in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a window was smashed out of a vehicle. Mages says a purse, some glasses and other miscellaneous property was taken out of that vehicle.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.