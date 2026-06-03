Waite Park Police are reporting a stolen vehicle taken from a parking lot on 15th Avenue North. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says the vehicle is a 2012 red Ford Fusion with Minnesota license TFY 263.

Garage Break-in

Waite Park Police are also reporting that a person had their garage broken into on the 200 block of 9th Avenue North. Mages says the victim noticed someone had entered their garage and stuff inside the vehicle in the garage was thrown about inside the vehicle. Mages reminds everyone to lock your garage and the vehicle inside the garage.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.