Waite Park Police are reporting a burglary on the 1200 block of 7th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says someone noticed their attached garage was open. She says the only thing missing was their kid's pink electric toy car. Mages says it is one of those cars that kids can drive.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.