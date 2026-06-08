Sartell Police are reporting a vandalism on June 7 at Watab Park where Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says someone had tagged (spray painted) the shelter building on the property. She says that type of thing also happened earlier in the week. Mages suggests reporting this type of vandalism immediately if you see it happen.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.