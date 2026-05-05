Waite Park Police are reporting damage to a building on Sundial Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says some windows were broken out of this building. She encourages anyone who has seen some unusual activity is this area to contact Crime Stoppers of Waite Park Police.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.